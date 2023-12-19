2024 4-Star RB out of Florida is predicted to land with Texas A&M

2024 four-star running back Anthony Carrie has been on quite the recruiting journey during the past month, as the former favorite to land with Michigan State recently made his way to College Station last weekend, developing a close relationship with new Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko, who is in the beginning stages of putting his stamp on the program.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Carrie and his Carrollwood Day teammate, 2024 four-star Edge Solomon Williams, were heavily trending to both end up in Aggieland, as Williams will also announce his intention on Wednesday during the nationally televised Early Signing Day for the 2024 cycle.

Keeping with the current trends, On3’s Chad Simmons officially logged his own reliable prediction that Carrie will commit to Texas A&M, becoming the first and only running back in the Aggies 2024 class, and a very talented one at that.

According to On3’s Industry rankings, Carrie is currently positioned as the 27th-ranked running back and the 46th-ranked player in Florida. He is coming off his productive 2023 senior season at Carrollwood Day, recording 855 yards and ten touchdowns on the ground.

On3 Director of Recruiting @ChadSimmons_ has logged an expert prediction for Texas A&M to land 4-star RB Anthony Carrie👍 Intel: https://t.co/Wm0OrTK6Ai pic.twitter.com/Xfi6cPDj6o — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) December 18, 2023

Note: Anthony Carrie will announce his commitment on Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 4:00 p.m. CT.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire