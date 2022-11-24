2024 4-Star quarterback Air Noland will be visiting during the season finale vs. LSU

As Texas A&M gets closer and closer to the offseason where potential coaching changes and recruiting take over the airwaves, there’s still one game left for the Aggies in the 2022 season against the 5th-ranked LSU Tigers, who will be visiting on Saturday night with the hope to reach 10-2 on the season, and potentially reach the college football playoffs.

It was revealed on Wednesday that the 2024 4-Star quarterback prospect Air Noland out of Fairburn, Georgia will be visiting on Saturday to attend the Texas A&M vs. LSU game, with a chance to soak in the atmosphere during a night game at Kyle Field. According to 247Sports, Noland is a favorite to land with the Auburn Tigers, but after head coach, Jimbo Fisher offered him on Tuesday, Nov. 22nd, his visit this weekend could turn the tides in Texas A&M’s favor.

Without a quarterback signee in the 2023, or 2024 recruiting class for the Aggies, this is a huge visit to cap off the 2022 season, and if the Aggies were to pull off the upset against the Tigers? We’ll just have to wait and see.

