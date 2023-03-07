2024 4-Star Quarterback Air Noland receives Crystal ball to land with Texas A&M

Ever since the emergence of quarterback Conner Weigman during the latter half of the 2022 season, Head coach Jimbo Fisher has finally found an answer at the position from his recruiting class, but we’ll never forget to give credit to Kellen Mond’s productive four-year career with the Aggies, though he was a member of former Head coach Kevin Sumlin’s 2017 recruiting class.

To further build towards the future at the signal caller spot, Fisher has done a solid job so far, securing commitments from 2023 4-Star Quarterback Marcel Reed, and 2024 3-Star Quarterback Anthony Maddox, both possessing unlimited potential.

However, one special QB prospect in the 2024 class remains in flux, as Fairburn, Georgia native Air Noland recently “unofficially” visited Texas A&M on Jan. 21st, the talented duel-threat just received an official “Crystal ball” from Texas A&M insider, and Aggieyell.com writer Landyn Rosow, predicting that Noland will land with the Aggies in due time.

New A&M 👍🏻 FutureCast Picks for Air Noland ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 5.8 / 24 PRO / 6-3 190

🏫 Langston Hughes, Fairburn, GA

✍️ Landyn Rosow

#⃣ 1 total A&M picks (100%) — A&M Crystal Ball (@TAMUCrystal) March 6, 2023

At this time, it may come down to a recruiting battle with the Auburn Tigers, but with spring football and the summer recruiting rush coming sooner than later, Air Noland’s recruiting journey is far from complete, but hopefully ends in the Aggie’s favor.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire