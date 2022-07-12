This 2024 4-star QB picked up an offer from Florida in June

After missing out on Jaden Rashada to Miami, Billy Napier pulled off a much-needed flip of Marcus Stokesto land Florida a quarterback in the class of 2023. Now it’s time to start focusing on the class of 2024 and four-star Little Rock Christian Academy (Arkansas) quarterback Walker White has caught the staff’s collective eye.

White was in town in the final weeks of June for one of UF’s camps and got a chance to work out for the team, according to 247Sports.

“They had like an offensive lineman defensive lineman camp going on, but Coach O’Hara took me and the other quarterback they had there that day and put us through a workout,” White said. “We did some drills and I think I did good and we both came out with the offer. It was really cool working out with him and I see him as someone who is a quarterback guru.”

The visit sounds very similar to what 2025 quarterback target Davi Belfort experienced when he picked up an offer in June. While O’Hara did most of the coaching, Billy Napier did take some time to speak with White and introduce himself as the head of the program.

It’s still very early in the process for White. It could be another year before things get serious for him, but he’s expecting Florida to be in the mix when that time does come around.

“My interest with Florida is really high,” he said. “I see them being a top-five school for me. I really enjoyed my time I had there. I could see myself going there. One of the biggest things I like about them are the coaches I would be around there. It’s an opportunity for me to be around a lot of great offensive minds if I went there.”

White is ranked No. 161 overall on the 2024 247Sports composite and No. 12 among quarterbacks. The On3 consensus has him a bit lower at No. 217 nationally and No. 16 at his position, but he’s still ranked the top talent out of Arkansas by both services.

