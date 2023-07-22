2024 4-star QB Miles O’Neill is now ranked in the Top 10 at the position in On3’s newest rankings

Since Jimbo Fisher arrived at Texas A&M, one main criticism lobbed his way during every recruiting cycle has been the lack of elite quarterback talent making its way to College Station, up until landing five-star quarterback Conner Weigman in the 2022 cycle, who is poised to earn the starting position ahead of the 2023 season.

Since the 2019 recruiting class, Fisher has signed at least one signal caller in every cycle, while quarterbacks Zach Calzada and Haynes King’s once bright futures resulted in 17 combined starts, while the Aggies’ 2022 5-7 season saw nearly every healthy quarterback on the roster see time due to injury and poor play, culminating with a glimmer of hope from Conner Weigman’s (8 TD’s 0 INT) solid finish to the year.

Looking ahead at the position, Fisher and his staff struck gold after receiving a verbal commitment from 2024 four-star quarterback Miles O’Neill out of Massachusetts, one of the more underrated prospects in the cycle; standing at a whopping 6-5 and 220 pounds, everything is there from a physical standpoint, while his various highlights show a player with incredible arm strength and touch on vertical routes, corner routes, and seam routes, tossing 50-plus yard bombs with ease.

Top 10 QBs in the updated On300 rankings‼️ FULL LIST: https://t.co/5FXv7Z15yX pic.twitter.com/Z5RAgy42P8 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) July 19, 2023

According to On3’s newest On300 positional rankings, O’Neill is the 6th-ranked quarterback in the class and the 58th-ranked player in the 2024 class. He is heading into his final senior season with Hun High School (Marblehead, MA). After throwing for over 2,500 yards and 28 total touchdowns while completing close to 73% of his passes during his 2022 junior campaign, I can safely say that this future is definitely beaming with potential.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire