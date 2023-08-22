2024 4-Star QB out of Florida places Texas A&M in his Top 4 program list

No matter how deep a program’s quarterback room looks ahead of each impending season, the growing popularity of the uncapped transfer portal places added pressure on the coaching staff to quickly develop and start high-ranking prospects before they opt for more suitable opportunities.

Texas A&M’s 2024 recruiting class is now 20 players deep, including two quarterback commits made of four-stars Miles O’Neill and Anthony Maddox, two of the cycle’s more talented prospects. Going into the 2023 season, the Aggies’ current QB room is led by sophomore Conner Weigman and senior southpaw Max Johnson, both battling for the starting postion this fall, while freshman duel-threat Marcel sits comfortably as the third option.

Relatively comfortable at the postion recruiting-wise, Fisher still has his eyes on one 2024 four-star signal caller, as quarterback Trever Jackson recently placed the Aggies in his Top 4 program list on Monday afternoon, joining Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and UCLA. Jackson is set to announce his commitment on Saturday, Aug. 26.

4-star QB Trever Jackson will announce his commitment on August 26‼️ The nation's top uncommitted passer is down to Ole Miss, Oklahoma, UCLA and Texas A&M👀 More from @ChadSimmons_ https://t.co/O6hPyNabXR pic.twitter.com/809exh3ZDm — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) August 21, 2023

Standing at 6-3 and 185 pounds, Jackson is a true duel-threat QB with impressive arm strength, above-average accuracy, and great instincts in the pocket with the ability to make plays out of structure. After offering him in late April, Fisher and his staff have presumably been in consistent contact with Jackson throughout the summer. However, his only visit to College Station was on June 9 during one of Fisher’s annual football camps.

According to 247Sports Composite, Jackson is currently positioned as the 15th-ranked quarterback in the cycle and the 32nd-ranked player in Florida.

