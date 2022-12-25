2024 4-star QB Demond Williams announces commitment date, lists Ducks as finalist
The subject of quarterback recruiting has been a familiar topic of conversation lately for Oregon Duck fans.
With the return of Bo Nix for 2023, the Ducks went out and got 4-star QB Austin Novosad this past week, flipping him from the Baylor Bears. Now, another QB will soon be coming off the board, this time in 2024 4-star QB Demond Williams.
Earlier this week, Williams, the No. 14 QB and No. 182 overall player in the 2024 class, announced that he would be making his commitment on December 30, choosing between the Oregon Ducks, Ole Miss Rebels, Michigan State Spartans, and several others.
Williams plays at Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona, where he was teammates with Oregon CB Cole Martin this past season. He is currently projected to Ole Miss.
Demond Williams Recruiting Profile
where’s home ?…⏳ pic.twitter.com/dwSxcWFtwb
— Demond Williams jr✞ (@QBDwilliams1) December 23, 2022
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Projected Position
247Sports
4
90
AZ
QB
247Sports Composite
4
0.9157
AZ
QB
Rivals
4
5.8
AZ
QB
ESPN
4
83
AZ
QB
On3 Recruiting
3
86
AZ
QB
Vitals
Height
5-foot-11
Weight
160 pounds
Hometown
Chandler, AZ
Projected Position
Quarterback
Class
2024
Recruitment
Took unofficial visit to Oregon on January 15, 2022
Received Oregon offer on May 20, 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Ole Miss Rebels
Utah Utes
Cal Golden Bears
Virginia Tech Hokies
Arizona Wildcats
Arizona State Sun Devils
Michigan State Spartans
UCLA Bruins
Arkansas Razorbacks