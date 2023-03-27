2024 4-Star QB Air Noland took an unofficial visit to Texas A&M on Monday

Monday’s are either the worst or best day of the week for most and for those of us who spend every waking hour (I’m embellishing) of the day following any recruiting updates as the new week begins, surprise campus visits just have a way of turning that frow upside down.

Last Saturday, 2024 4-star quarterback Air Noland out of Fairburn, Georgia narrowed down his final Top 6 school list, which included Texas A&M among Alabama, Miami, Clemson, Ohio State, Arkansas, and Oregon. Noland also announced his official commitment day for Saturday, April 8th, yet did not go into any specifics on future visits in the next two weeks.

Well, surprise! Through a post on social media (Twitter) this afternoon, Noland revealed that he was on an unofficial visit to College Station, alongside the current 2024 4-star wide receiver commit and fellow Georgia native, Debron Gatling.

Listed at 6-3, and 195 lbs, Noland is ranked as the 7th quarterback in the 2024 class, and the 8th ranked player in Georgia. If it wasn’t for the likes of quarterbacks likes of Dylan Raiola and Jadyn Davis, Noland would be ranked within the Top 5, but still separates himself with the quickest release in the class while excelling in the pocket, and is a dangerous option as a runner in RPO or when things break down.

The Aggies are in desperate need to sign a quarterback for the 2024 class in preparation for the future, and no one has been more important to head coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff than Air Noland in the last six months, so without reading too much into to his visit on Monday, this could be a very good sign ahead of his commitment day.

