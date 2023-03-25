2024 4-Star QB Air Noland places Aggies in his Top 7 program list

The wait is finally over, as Air Noland, one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 recruiting class has narrowed down his options after releasing his Top 7 program list on Saturday afternoon. Heavily recruited by newly inducted offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, Noland is a pure playmaker with infinite potential at the next level, and without a quarterback signed in the 2023 cycle for the maroon white, Noland remains a priority recruit in his final recruiting stage.

Hailing from Fairburn, Georgia, and Langston Hughes High School, Noland is rated as a high-end 4-star prospect and is ranked as the 55th player in the class, the 8th quarterback in Georgia, and the 7th-ranked quarterback in the country. Since offering him last November, Noland has taken two unofficial visits to College Station on Nov. 26th of last year, and just two months ago on Jan. 20th. Noland’s final seven school list is made up of Alabama, Miami, Clemson, Ohio State, Arkansas, Oregon, and of course, Texas A&M.

247Sports recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins’s scouting report for Air Nolan exemplifies just how special the southpaw can be at the college level:

“A lefty that can attack all three levels of the field. Has measured roughly 6-foot-2, 190 pounds multiple times. Owns a quick, compact release that is believed to be one of the fastest –if not the fastest– in the 2024 cycle. More than comfortable on the move and has plenty of experience running RPOs out of a single-back spread attack. Will beat defenders to the sticks with his legs, and is more than creative when the pocket starts to break down, but shouldn’t be considered a run-first quarterback as he keeps his eyes downfield while working through his progressions and always seems to be looking for the home run.”

Reportedly planning to announce his commitment set for April 8th, Texas A&M has laid the groundwork, and now comes the waiting game in today’s expedient recruiting landscape. Good luck, Air!

