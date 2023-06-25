2024 4-star QB and Aggie commit Anthony Maddox shines in 601 Elite Quarterback camp

Texas A&M’s 2024 recruiting cycle is evergrowing as we enter the dead recruiting period, slated to start on Monday, June 26, through Monday, July 24, but before the pause begins, one Aggie commit, four-star quarterback Anthony Maddox, put on quite the showing last week in the 601 Elite Quarterback competition in Mississippi late last week.

The “Under the lights” camp, hosted by private quarterback coach Wyatt Davis, consisted of quarterback prospects from the 2024 through 2027 recruiting cycles, and after a stellar performance, mainly due to his impressive arm and quick release on the run, Maddox earned the 2024 MVP award to represent the class.

Maddox, who is entering his senior season at Oak Grove High School in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is currently positioned as the No. 1-ranked quarterback in Mississippi, No. 24-ranked quarterback in the country, and No. 12-ranked player in Mississippi in the Class of 2024 according to 247Sports composite rankings. Standing at 6-2 and 175 pounds, Maddox threw for over 2,198 yards and 20 touchdowns with only three interceptions during his 2022 juniors season, helping lead Oak Grove to a 10-3 record and second-round appearance in the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs.

Oak Grove HS & @AggieFootball commit @Anthonymaddoxjr with a little off platform work! Love how the ball jumps out of this kids hand. Most importantly his work ethic. Very talented quarterback. He ended up being your 2024 MVP. Big senior year ahead! pic.twitter.com/4gnBBqutak — Wyatt Davis (@wyattdalton4) June 24, 2023

Newly minted Texas A&M offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino’s influence had a large hand in Maddox’s commitment, as Petrino’s history in developing duel-threat signal callers, most notably Heisman-winning quarterback and current Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson, felt like the perfect fit going forward. Joining three-star quarterback Miles O’Neill, Jimbo Fisher has to feel very comfortable while looking toward the future at the quarterback position.

