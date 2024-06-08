2024 4-star PG out of Phoenix (AZ) recently visited Texas A&M

RN_AggiesWire_BB2

With much of the focus surrounding offseason football recruiting and college baseball, Texas A&M's basketball program has some work to do this summer on the recruiting trail, as head coach Buzz Williams has two commitments in the cycle so far.

With four-star point guard Andre Mills and four-star forward George Turkson representing the class, it has been reported that former Oklahoma State commit and point guard Jeremiah Johnson recently took a visit to College Station last week according to 24/7 High School Hoops.

A proven two-way guard with the ability to take over a game at any moment, Johnson's 6-4, 160-plus pound frame doesn't jump off the screen, but his play usually answers any lingering worries.

During his season with the Overtime Elite Diamond Doves, Johnson averaged 18.3 points per contest as the go-to option in nearly every position on the floor. In need of pure scoring guards to eventually take over for incoming senior guard Wade Taylor IV, Johnson, paired with Andre Mills could make for a dynamic backcourt duo.

According to 247Sports, Johnson is currently positioned as the 13th-ranked point guard in the 2024 class and the eighth-ranked prospect in Arizona.

NEWS: 2024 4⭐️ Jeremiah Johnson is currently taking an official visit to Texas A&M, a source tells @LeagueRDY.



He’s also taking an official visit to Wisconsin Green Bay and Doug Gottlieb tomorrow and Wednesday.



Johnson is a 6’4, two-way guard who’s a dynamic scorer, solid… pic.twitter.com/cLkMLlJpy6 — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) June 3, 2024

