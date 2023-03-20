2024 4-Star OT Weston Davis places Texas A&M among Top 6 Schools

Texas A&M simply broke the mold when it comes to recruiting the best talent at nearly every position group in a single class after the historic 2022 recruiting class made its way into the history books, and even though it’s highly unlikely that such a feat will be accomplished any time soon, securing commitments within the 2024 recruiting cycle is all Head coach Jimbo Fisher is focused on outside of preparing for the April 15th Spring Game.

One priority prospect for the Aggies recently made an important announcement regarding his future is that of 4-star Offensive tackle Weston Davis, who recently named his Top 6 programs, which include Alabama, Oklahoma State, LSU, Oklahoma, TCU, and of course, Texas A&M.

#AGTG“Top 6” where is home? My recruitment is 110% still open‼️ pic.twitter.com/mkO49V3XaZ — weston Davis (@WestonDavis_75) March 20, 2023

Davis, who is entering his senior year at Beaumont High School in Beaumont, Texas is currently ranked as the 9th offensive tackle in the country, and 23rd player in Texas, according to Rivals. Standing at 6-4, and 285 lbs, Davis is also a talented basketball player for Beaymont, a program that was nationally ranked while reaching the Class 6A state title game. With a more open schedule going forward, I’d expect Weston Davis to take a visit to College Station sooner than later.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty

More Recruiting!

Texas A&M offers 2024 4-Star DL Kellen Lindstrom 2024 4-Star OL Daniel Cruz will visit Texas A&M this Spring Texas A&M offers 2024 3-Star WR Ernest Campbell

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire