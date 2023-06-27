2024 4-star OT Weston Davis has committed to Texas A&M

BOOM! Texas A&M has gained their eleventh player in the 2024 recruiting class, reeling another blue-chip prospect as four-star Beaumont, Texas offensive tackle Weston Davis, who was predicted to land with rival LSU, has committed to the Maroon and White!

Weston Davis’s recruiting saga has most Aggies fans worried going into the summer, but as we at Aggies Wire have continued to remind everyone willing to listen, continuing to trust Jimbo Fisher’s recruiting acumen after developing a close relationship with Davis over the last couple of months has led up to today’s announcement, and even though his commitment is a surprise to some analysts (2.3% chance to land with the Aggies according to On3), Texas A&M has been near the finish line the entire time.

BREAKING: Elite 2024 OT Weston Davis tells me he has Committed to Texas A&M! The 6’6 280 OT from Beaumont, TX chose the Aggies over Alabama and LSU He ranks as a Top 25 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 3 OT)https://t.co/BApQ2BmzfP pic.twitter.com/tFZsVMsm9P — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 27, 2023

Currently positioned as the 23rd-ranked player, 3rd-ranked offensive tackle, and 5th-ranked player in Texas, Davis’ high-end athleticism and massive frame, combined with his elite footwork, are some of the many reasons why this may be Texas A&M’s biggest coup in the 2024 cycle.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

With his commitment, Texas A&M now ranks 14th according to On3’s Team Rankings, as Davis joins four-star OT Ashton Funk and three-star IOL Coen Echols as the three trench signees in class. Congratulations, Weston! Gig ’em!

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

More Football!

2024 3-star Edge Gabriel Reliford, favored to land with Texas A&M, will announce his commitment on Tuesday Jace Sternberger helps lead the Birmingham Stallions to the USFL Championship game Two high priority 2024 prospects are predicted to land with Texas A&M

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire