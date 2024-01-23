2024 4-Star OT Robert Bourdon has committed to Texas A&M

Boom! Texas A&M and head coach Mike Elko have added another piece to the Aggies’ 2024 recruiting class, as former Duke commit and 2024 four-star offensive tackle Robert Bourdon has flipped to the Aggies, following Elko to College Station after two seasons as the Blue Devil’s head coach.

With Bourdon’s commitment, Elko now has 15 players signed/committed in the 2024 cycle, while five-star athlete Terry Bussey remains the lone wildcard commit before officially signing with a program early next month.

According to 247Sports, Robert Bourdon, who stands at 6-6 and nearly 300 pounds, is currently positioned as the 558th player in the class, the 43rd-ranked offensive tackle, and the 12th-ranked player in Tennessee, heading into his final senior season at Collierville (TN) High School.

After visiting College Station on Jan. 19, Bourdon had remained in contact with Elko and, most importantly, new Aggies offensive line coach Adam Cushing, who served in the same position at Duke last season. Bourdon joins four-star tackles Blake Ivy and Ashton Funk to an already deep tackle depth chart ahead of the 2024 season.

