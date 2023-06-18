2024 4-star OT Nathan Roy commits to Minnesota over MSU, UCLA

A big-time offensive tackle prospect in the 2024 class has picked a Big Ten peer over the Spartans.

Four-star offensive tackle Nathan Roy officially committed to Minnesota on Saturday evening. Roy was a big-time Michigan State target who was also considering UCLA.

Roy ranks as the No. 13 offensive tackle and No. 174 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class. He’s also listed as the top player from Wisconsin.

Michigan State hosted Roy last week for an official visit and this past weekend took an official visit to Minnesota. It was considered to be a close battle for his commitment and it appears that the Golden Gophers were the big winners after the pair of official visits.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire