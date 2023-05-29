2024 4-Star OT Michael Uini lists Alabama in top 6
The Alabama coaching staff seems to always place an emphasis on the Lonestar state. 2024 offensive tackle Michael Uini recently listed Alabama as one of his top-six schools.
Uini received an offer from Alabama in June of 2022. He has not taken a visit to Tuscaloosa since receiving the offer. However, Uini is scheduled to take an official visit to Alabama on Oct. 20 for the Tennessee game.
Uini plays for Copperas Cove High School in Copperas Cove, Texas. He has impressive size and will almost certainly play the tackle position at the college level.
One position that seems to be a priority for the Alabama coaching staff is offensive tackle. There are several other prospects that Alabama is targeting, but Uini is atop the list.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Michael Uini’s recruiting profile.
Film
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
169
29
14
Rivals
4
–
46
20
ESPN
4
64
11
4
On3 Recruiting
4
148
31
16
247 Composite
4
134
24
8
Vitals
Hometown
Copperas Cove, Texas
Projected Position
Offensive tackle
Height
6-7
290
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on June 15, 2022
Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on June 15, 2022
Scheduled to take an official visit to Alabama on October 20, 2023
Top schools
blessed. top 6 where we going?? @Kickslide pic.twitter.com/U9AOKEGKpe
— MichaelUini ✞ (@mikeuini1) May 25, 2023