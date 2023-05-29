2024 4-Star OT Michael Uini lists Alabama in top 6

Brody Smoot
·1 min read

The Alabama coaching staff seems to always place an emphasis on the Lonestar state. 2024 offensive tackle Michael Uini recently listed Alabama as one of his top-six schools.

Uini received an offer from Alabama in June of 2022. He has not taken a visit to Tuscaloosa since receiving the offer. However, Uini is scheduled to take an official visit to Alabama on Oct. 20 for the Tennessee game.

Uini plays for Copperas Cove High School in Copperas Cove, Texas. He has impressive size and will almost certainly play the tackle position at the college level.

One position that seems to be a priority for the Alabama coaching staff is offensive tackle. There are several other prospects that Alabama is targeting, but Uini is atop the list.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Michael Uini’s recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

169

29

14

Rivals

4

46

20

ESPN

4

64

11

4

On3 Recruiting

4

148

31

16

247 Composite

4

134

24

8

 

Vitals

Hometown

Copperas Cove, Texas

Projected Position

Offensive tackle

Height

6-7

Weight

290

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on June 15, 2022

  • Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on June 15, 2022

  • Scheduled to take an official visit to Alabama on October 20, 2023

Top schools

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

