2024 4-Star OT Michael Uini lists Alabama in top 6

The Alabama coaching staff seems to always place an emphasis on the Lonestar state. 2024 offensive tackle Michael Uini recently listed Alabama as one of his top-six schools.

Uini received an offer from Alabama in June of 2022. He has not taken a visit to Tuscaloosa since receiving the offer. However, Uini is scheduled to take an official visit to Alabama on Oct. 20 for the Tennessee game.

Uini plays for Copperas Cove High School in Copperas Cove, Texas. He has impressive size and will almost certainly play the tackle position at the college level.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

One position that seems to be a priority for the Alabama coaching staff is offensive tackle. There are several other prospects that Alabama is targeting, but Uini is atop the list.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Michael Uini’s recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 169 29 14 Rivals 4 – 46 20 ESPN 4 64 11 4 On3 Recruiting 4 148 31 16 247 Composite 4 134 24 8

Vitals

Hometown Copperas Cove, Texas Projected Position Offensive tackle Height 6-7 Weight 290 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on June 15, 2022

Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on June 15, 2022

Scheduled to take an official visit to Alabama on October 20, 2023

Advertisement

Top schools

Alabama

Georgia

Michigan

Clemson

Texas

Florida

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire