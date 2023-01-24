2024 4-star OT Josiah Thompson lists Alabama in top six

Alabama had the No. 1 recruiting class in 2023 but will look to repeat that feat in 2024. The Tide have been active on the recruiting trail as of late. Recently, 2024 offensive tackle Josiah Thompson released his top six schools with the Tide making the list.

Thompson plays offensive tackle for Dillon High School in Dillon, South Carolina. As of right now, he has four crystal ball predictions in favor of him committing to South Carolina. That comes as no surprise as he has yet to take visits elsewhere.

Alabama will likely host Thompson for either an official or unofficial visit in the future. That remains to be seen.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Josiah Thompson’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 43 1 2 Rivals 4 152 2 8 ESPN 4 72 2 4 On3 Recruiting 4 92 2 7 247 Composite 4 58 2 5

Vitals

Hometown Dillon, South Carolina Projected Position Offensive tackle Height 6-6 Weight 280 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on November 29, 2022

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Top schools

Alabama

Georgia

Clemson

South Carolina

Miami

Tennessee

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire