2024 4-star OT Blake Ivy set to visit Texas A&M this weekend

Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher is looking forward to hosting another batch of top-tier 2024 recruits this coming weekend, and it was revealed this week that priority prospect, four-star offensive tackle Blake Ivy would join the group and is set to arrive in College Staton on Friday, June 6.

Entering his senior season at Clear Springs High School in League City, Texas, Ivy is currently positioned as the 95th-ranked player in the 2024 cycle, the 6th-ranked offensive tackle, and the 18th-ranked player in Texas, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.

National top-100 OT Blake Ivy has three official visits scheduled https://t.co/ZBDy7uVfRy pic.twitter.com/i19YcPPe5d — Brian Perroni (@Perroni247) June 7, 2023

Standing at 6-4 and 285 pounds, Ivy is one of the most athletic offensive linemen in the high school ranks, possessing a 7-foot wingspan with scouts drooling over his potential as an elite blindside protector. Recruiting-wise, the Aggies are currently in heated competition with Texas and LSU, who Ivy will visit for two consecutive weekends after arriving in College Station.

With noted versatility at both right and left tackle, Texas A&M’s 30-ranked recruiting class has signed only one offensive lineman in four-star Ashton Funk, so knowing head coach Jimbo Fisher’s affinity for building through the trenches, I can almost guarantee that Ivy’s weekend visit to Aggieland will leave a stark impression this summer, heading into fall.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire