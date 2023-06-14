2024 4-star OT Blake Ivy received ‘Crystal Ball’ to land with Texas A&M

Texas A&M is just days removed from last weekend’s huge recruiting weekend, which included several Jimbo Fisher summer camps mixed in with several official visits, which had 2024 four-star offensive tackle Blake Ivy, one of the program’s priority recruits this summer.

On Tuesday morning, 247Sports’ Director of Football Recruiting Steve Wiltfong, whose prediction record speaks for itself (99.38% for the 2024 class), submitted his official “Crystal Ball” prediction, as he believes that the Aggies will land Ivy, who has yet to nail down a commitment date.

Standing at 6-4 and 285 pounds, Ivy is by far the most athletic offensive lineman in the high school ranks, possessing a 7-foot wingspan with scouts drooling over his potential as an elite blindside protector. Recruiting-wise, the Aggies are currently in heated competition with Texas and LSU, and he’ll head to Austin this weekend and Baton Rouge on the weekend of June 23.

For those worried that Jimbo Fisher and his staff have hit a dry recruiting spell, the summer is when they shine, especially as we near the annual recruiting pool party toward the end of July. Wilfong’s word is one to trust, and Blake Ivy is one of those rare athletes who could compete for snaps at either left or right tackle as soon as he steps on campus.

