2024 4-Star OL Weston Davis lines up Oklahoma visit

Weston Davis has picked up steam recently in the 2024 recruiting class. Depending on what recruiting service you look at, he’s listed anywhere from a three-star to four-star recruit. He’s a 6-foot-5 offensive lineman who weighs 275 pounds out of Beaumont, Texas.

According to On3’s Bill Embody, Davis is expected to make an official visit to Oklahoma June 9.

Davis is the No. 12 offensive tackle in the 247Sports Composite ranking and the No. 8 OT in the On3 Industry Ranking. Both rankings have Davis rated as a four-star prospect in the 2024 Recruiting Class.

He’d be another big-time offensive line recruit for offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh to mold. Bedenbaugh has a long track record of helping Sooners get to the NFL. Most recently, Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris were selected in the top 100 of the 2023 NFL draft.

According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Texas A&M Aggies are currently the leaders for Davis. Beaumont, Texas is just under three hours from College Station, giving the Aggies the hometown appeal.

When you watch Weston Davis’ high school tape, you see an offensive lineman with a ton of potential. He’s got a lot of power and athleticism for his size, and that will only get better in college. Davis has natural gifts at the position that will only get better with time.

Weston Davis Recruiting Profile

Film

Via Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall Position State ESPN 3 NR 34 59 Rivals 4 140 9 23 247Sports 3 NR 21 57 247 Composite 4 171 12 31 On3 Recruiting 4 23 3 5 On3 Industry 4 125 8 22

Vitals

Hometown Beaumont, Texas Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-5 Weight 265 lbs.

Recruitment

February 16, 2023: Oklahoma offers Weston Davis

June 9, 2023: Weston Davis is going on an official visit to Oklahoma

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Alabama

LSU

Texas A&M

Oklahoma State

TCU

Houston

Memphis

Miami

Missouri

Ole Miss

SMU

Texas Tech

USC

Colorado State

Twitter

#AGTG“Top 6” where is home? My recruitment is 110% still open‼️ pic.twitter.com/mkO49V3XaZ — weston Davis (@WestonDavis_75) March 20, 2023

