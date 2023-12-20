2024 4-star OL Papa Ahfua officially signs with Texas A&M

It’s flip season and with a new head coach at the helm with an incomplete staff, everyone is on edge during National Early Signing Day to see if commits will stick or sign elsewhere.

I collective sigh of relief happens every time a commit stays with their commitment and the Aggie offensive line is officially bringing in some reinforcements. Isendre Ahfua better known as “Papa” put pen to paper on early signing day marking the second OL commit in the Elko era.

The 6-4, 310-pound tackle has been committed since August and chose the Aggie over Miami, Alabama, Auburn, and Oregon. 247 Sports has him projected as a Power – starter with the ability to play multiple positions.

Elko is off to a great start retaining two talented offensive lineman and we look forward to seeing who signs next.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jarrett Johnson on Twitter: @whosnextsports1.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire