2024 4-Star OL Grant Brix predicted to land with the Oklahoma Sooners
The Oklahoma Sooners have been picking up momentum on the recruiting trail with regards to its offensive line search. They’ve been included in cutdown lists for blue-chip prospects Liam Andrews and Isaiah Garcia.
Though those players may be trending elsewhere, the Sooners look like they’re trending in the right direction for four-star offensive lineman Grant Brix.
Brix, who hails from Logan, Iowa, is a top 15 interior offensive line prospect according to 247Sports and On3. He has 23 Power Five offers, including the likes of powerhouse offensive line schools like Wisconsin, Penn State, and Notre Dame.
While being included as an interior offensive lineman in the class, he has the size that could allow him to bump out to tackle as well.
Despite his 6-foot-6 frame, Brix does a great job gaining leverage on shorter defensive linemen. He’s a physical player that displays burst off the line of scrimmage and a desire to finish every opponent. Brix moves well getting to the second level.
The Oklahoma Sooners look to be the leader in this recruitment at the moment, but given the list of schools in pursuit, this is a recruitment that could go on for some time.
Grant Brix’s Recruiting Profile
Projections
Parker Thune of OUInsiders at Rivals issued a prediction on June 2 favoring the Sooners.
On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine still favors Kansas State and Nebraska ahead of the Sooners.
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
Position
State
ESPN
Rivals
247Sports
247 Composite
On3 Recruiting
On3 Industry
Vitals
Hometown
Logan, Iowa
Projected Position
OL
Height
6-6
277 lbs
Recruitment
Offered on Sept. 27, 2022
Unofficial visit March 2023.
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Duke
Iowa State
Kansas
Kansas State
Miami
Minnesota
Missouri
Northwestern
Pittsburgh
Stanford
Had a great talk with @OU_CoachB tonight, and I’m truly humbled and blessed to receive an offer from the University of Oklahoma! Boomer Sooner! pic.twitter.com/UoM7cQcSBb
— Grant Brix (@grant_brix) September 28, 2022
