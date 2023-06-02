2024 4-Star OL Grant Brix predicted to land with the Oklahoma Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners have been picking up momentum on the recruiting trail with regards to its offensive line search. They’ve been included in cutdown lists for blue-chip prospects Liam Andrews and Isaiah Garcia.

Though those players may be trending elsewhere, the Sooners look like they’re trending in the right direction for four-star offensive lineman Grant Brix.

Brix, who hails from Logan, Iowa, is a top 15 interior offensive line prospect according to 247Sports and On3. He has 23 Power Five offers, including the likes of powerhouse offensive line schools like Wisconsin, Penn State, and Notre Dame.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

While being included as an interior offensive lineman in the class, he has the size that could allow him to bump out to tackle as well.

Despite his 6-foot-6 frame, Brix does a great job gaining leverage on shorter defensive linemen. He’s a physical player that displays burst off the line of scrimmage and a desire to finish every opponent. Brix moves well getting to the second level.

The Oklahoma Sooners look to be the leader in this recruitment at the moment, but given the list of schools in pursuit, this is a recruitment that could go on for some time.

Grant Brix’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

Parker Thune of OUInsiders at Rivals issued a prediction on June 2 favoring the Sooners.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine still favors Kansas State and Nebraska ahead of the Sooners.

Advertisement

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall Position State ESPN Rivals 247Sports 247 Composite On3 Recruiting On3 Industry

Vitals

Hometown Logan, Iowa Projected Position OL Height 6-6 Weight 277 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on Sept. 27, 2022

Unofficial visit March 2023.

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Twitter

Had a great talk with @OU_CoachB tonight, and I’m truly humbled and blessed to receive an offer from the University of Oklahoma! Boomer Sooner! pic.twitter.com/UoM7cQcSBb — Grant Brix (@grant_brix) September 28, 2022

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1367]

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire