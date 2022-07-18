2024 4-star OL to attend Florida’s season opener against Utah

Jake Guarnera, a 4-star OL recruit from Ponte Vedra, Florida, told Gators Online that he will be attending the Gators’ season opener against the Utah Utes on September 4.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 290-pound recruit recently attended a camp in Gainesville where Florida coaches got an up close look at the riding junior and offered him just one week later. This camp visit was the second time the new Florida staff got to know Guarenera, as he attended the Orange and Blue game in the spring as well.

Guarenera is currently listed as a top 20 player at his position nationally and a top-45 player in the state of Florida, regardless of position, according to the On3 consensus player rankings system. In addition to Florida, he currently fields offers from programs such as Penn State, Florida State, NC State, Virginia, among others.

While Guarenera hasn’t made a list of final schools yet, the Gators seem to be a major player in his recruitment. Gameday atmosphere and Florida’s upcoming facilities upgrade seem to be big factors for Guarenera in his decision, making a 7 p.m. EDT kickoff in the Swamp the perfect sample of the environment Guarenera will potentially play in.

According to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, NC State currently holds an advantage in Guarenera’s recruitment, with Florida State, Florida, and Penn State still in the mix.

