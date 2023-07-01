2024 4-star Linebacker Tyanthony Smith has committed to Texas A&M

BOOM! Texas A&M’s recruiting hot streak is still chugging ahead, as the Aggies’ 2024 class has now doubled since last week, with 14 total commits in the cycle after Friday’s announcement that four-star stud linebacker Tyanthony Smith has committed to the Maroon and White!

What a journey it’s been for Smith these past two months, as it was announced in early May that he would take several official visits throughout the summer, starting with consecutive trips to Norman, Oklahoma, and College Station, Texas, on the weekend of June 2. Two weeks after both visits, Smith finalized his Top 5 program list: Alabama, USC, Oklahoma, Texas, and Texas A&M.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

As one of the fastest-rising players in the 2024 cycle, simply calling Smith a “rising defensive prospect” (I just did) is an understatement once you watch his tape and analyze his stats, starting with his highly productive 2022 junior season at Jasper High School in Jasper, Texas, recording 99 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks on the year, consistently displaying the preferred speed, range, and tackling ability to thrive at the collegiate level while continuing to add weight to an already sturdy frame (6-1, 205 pounds).

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Tyanthony Smith tells me he has Committed to Texas A&M! “I told coach Durkin I silently committed to USC and he looked me and my eyes & said, ‘I don’t care. We’re still going to recruit you.’ Once he said that I knew that it was time.”… pic.twitter.com/5315nTFQBA — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 1, 2023

According to 247Sports, he is currently positioned as the 27th-ranked linebacker prospect and the 54th-ranked player in the always talent-stacked state of Texas. In the end, Jimbo Fisher and his staff did everything in their power to persuade Smith, who was a lock to land with USC at one point, to stay home and bring his incredibly versatile skillset to College Station for the coming future. Congratulations, and Gig ’em, Tyanthony!

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Advertisement

More Football!

What Texas A&M is getting in 4-star wide receiver, Drelon Miller Former Aggies star De'Von Achane labeled as one of the NFL's offseason standout players Texas A&M's 2024 recruiting ranking sky rockets after the commitment of 4-star WR, Drelon Miller

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire