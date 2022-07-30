This 2024 4-star legacy LB has Florida on top, considers committing early

Several of Florida’s top targets in the class of 2023 were in town this weekend the Friday Night Lights, but there were also members of the class of 2024 in town as well. Linebacker Myles Graham might be UF’s top target at linebacker in the upcoming cycle and he was one of the many rising juniors in Gainesville this weekend.

Swamp247‘s Blake Alderman caught up with the four-star recruit after the even ended, and Graham continues to place Florida at or near the top of his list. That’s important at this stage because Graham is already considering committing ahead of his junior season.

“I want to commit either before the season or after the season,” Graham said. “So either in these next couple of weeks or after the season.”

Graham’s father, Earnest, made his own name in the orange and blue back in the early 2000s and left Gainesville as one of the best running backs in program history. Billy Napier and his recruiting staff are using that family tie to their advantage, and Graham seems to understand exactly how his name affects his recruitment.

“They are pushing the legacy button, coming here, following in my dad’s footsteps,” he said. “It’s a big deal because he was a great player here … Being a legacy, it doesn’t sway me one way or another. Florida’s going to have to earn my respect, just as anybody else did in the recruiting process.

“But being a legacy, if I were to commit to Florida, it would tremendously help me in many ways, in terms of NIL, just networking, meeting people, because they already know my dad. Having that last name of Graham, it’s a special name. It’s definitely nice having that.”

Graham is still considering Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State and Texas as well, but Florida’s viewed as the front runner for now. The Gators need to secure a blue-chip linebacker in 2024 after whiffing on most of their top targets at the position during the current cycle.

The 247Sports composite ranks Graham at No. 51 overall and No. 4 among linebackers in the class of 2024. He’s considered the 10th-best recruit out of Georgia.

