2024 4-star LB Tyanthony Smith will take an official visit to Texas A&M in June

Let me start by saying that any curse you believe the Aggies are under when it comes to recruiting elite linebacker prospects, simply doesn’t exist. Every team in the country lacks some sort of recruiting finesse at certain positions mainly due to historical development within the program, but ever since defensive coordinator D.J Durkin added linebacker coach to his 2023 title, the Aggies’ 2024 recruiting cycle has seen multiple linebacker prospects, including four-star LB Tyanthony Smith set up visits this summer.

Smith, who has slowly become one of the fastest-rising linebackers in the class is coming off of a 2022 junior season at Jasper High School in Jasper, Texas where he went on to record 99 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and 3 sacks on the year, possessing the speed, range, and tackling ability to thrive at the collegiate level while continuing to add weight to an already sturdy frame (6-1, 205 pounds).

Finna see what my boy durkin and them about 👍 https://t.co/t6ZkBpt4qK — Tyanthony “Ty” Smith (@Tyanthonysmith1) May 13, 2023

According to 247Sports Composite ratings, Smith has earned a four-star designation while ranking as the 27th linebacker prospect, and 52nd-ranked player in Texas. His rising profile has led to offers from Texas, Oklahoma, USC, and Alabama, while Texas A&M offered him back in late December of last year, where he went on to take two unofficial visits to College Station in January and March.

Well, it was revealed on Saturday that Smith will take an official visit to Texas A&M on June 2nd, just before visiting USC (June 17) and Texas (22), so let’s just say that the Aggies have the opportunity to make a lasting impressing ahead of any other competing program. You know the move, Tyanthony. Gig ‘Em.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire