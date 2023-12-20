2024 4-star LB Jordan Lockhart officially signs with Texas A&M

Texas A&M and new head coach Mike Elko have officially hauled in one of the top linebacker prospects in the 2024 class, as four-star LB Jordan Lockhart put pen to paper on Wednesday during the early signing day period.

Standing at 6’3″ and 230 pounds, Lockhart is one of the fastest and hardest-hitting backers in the 2024 cycle and has a chance to impact the Aggies defense as soon as next season, opposite incoming sophomore LB Taurean York.

Playing with a consistent sense of toughness, Lockhart had interest from nearly every SEC program, including Alabama and Ole Miss, who significantly pushed to flip the California native this month. During his 2023 senior season at St. John Bosco (CA), Lockhart recorded 77 tackles, 43 solo tackles and five sacks while averaging nearly six tackles per game.

While Texas A&M still has four-star LB Tyanthony Smith and three-star LB Tristan Jernigan committed, both are poised to sign on Wednesday, but knowing that Lockhart is, well, locked in for the foreseeable future has to be Mike Elko and his staff at ease.

According to 247Sports, Jordan Lockhart is currently positioned as the 30th-ranked linebacker and the 30th-ranked player in California.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire