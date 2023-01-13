2024 4-star LB Brayden Platt to visit Ducks this weekend

A couple of the best players from the state of Washington are going to be down in Eugene for visits with the Oregon Ducks over the weekend.

4-star linebacker Brayden Platt, the No. 2 player from the state of Washington, confirmed that he would be in Eugene this weekend, where he will join 4-star RB Jason Brown, the No. 1 player in Washington for the 2024 class.

Platt stands at 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, and is rated by 247Sports as the No. 9 LB in the 2024 class, and No. 78 overall player in the nation. He holds offers from mostly Pac-12 schools at this point, but we will see if the Ducks can make some early in-roads in his recruitment over the weekend.

Brayden Platt’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 4 91 WA LB 247Sports Composite 4 0.9068 WA LB Rivals 3 5.7 WA LB ESPN 4 81 WA LB On3 Recruiting 3 89 WA LB

Vitals

Height 6-foot-2 Weight 240 pounds Hometown Yelm, Washington Projected Position Linebacker Class 2024

Recruitment

Received Oregon offer on April 10, 2022

Will visit Oregon on January 14, 2022

Notable Offers

Arizona Wildcats

Michigan Wolverines

Oregon Ducks

Utah Utes

Washington Huskies

Washington State Cougars

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire