2024 4-star LB Brayden Platt to visit Ducks this weekend

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

A couple of the best players from the state of Washington are going to be down in Eugene for visits with the Oregon Ducks over the weekend.

4-star linebacker Brayden Platt, the No. 2 player from the state of Washington, confirmed that he would be in Eugene this weekend, where he will join 4-star RB Jason Brown, the No. 1 player in Washington for the 2024 class.

Platt stands at 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, and is rated by 247Sports as the No. 9 LB in the 2024 class, and No. 78 overall player in the nation. He holds offers from mostly Pac-12 schools at this point, but we will see if the Ducks can make some early in-roads in his recruitment over the weekend.

Brayden Platt’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Projected Position

247Sports

4

91

WA

LB

247Sports Composite

4

0.9068

WA

LB

Rivals

3

5.7

WA

LB

ESPN

4

81

WA

LB

On3 Recruiting

3

89

WA

LB

 

Vitals

Height

6-foot-2

Weight

240 pounds

Hometown

Yelm, Washington

Projected Position

Linebacker

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon offer on April 10, 2022

  • Will visit Oregon on January 14, 2022

Notable Offers

  • Arizona Wildcats

  • Michigan Wolverines

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Utah Utes

  • Washington Huskies

  • Washington State Cougars

Highlights

