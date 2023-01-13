2024 4-star LB Brayden Platt to visit Ducks this weekend
A couple of the best players from the state of Washington are going to be down in Eugene for visits with the Oregon Ducks over the weekend.
4-star linebacker Brayden Platt, the No. 2 player from the state of Washington, confirmed that he would be in Eugene this weekend, where he will join 4-star RB Jason Brown, the No. 1 player in Washington for the 2024 class.
Platt stands at 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, and is rated by 247Sports as the No. 9 LB in the 2024 class, and No. 78 overall player in the nation. He holds offers from mostly Pac-12 schools at this point, but we will see if the Ducks can make some early in-roads in his recruitment over the weekend.
Brayden Platt’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Projected Position
247Sports
4
91
WA
LB
247Sports Composite
4
0.9068
WA
LB
Rivals
3
5.7
WA
LB
ESPN
4
81
WA
LB
On3 Recruiting
3
89
WA
LB
Vitals
Height
6-foot-2
Weight
240 pounds
Hometown
Yelm, Washington
Projected Position
Linebacker
Class
2024
Recruitment
Received Oregon offer on April 10, 2022
Will visit Oregon on January 14, 2022
Notable Offers
Arizona Wildcats
Michigan Wolverines
Oregon Ducks
Utah Utes
Washington Huskies
Washington State Cougars
Highlights