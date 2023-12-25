2024 4-Star LB and Aggie signee Tristan Jernigan details why he chose Texas A&M

Last Friday, Texas A&M and head coach Mike Elko were given a recruiting gift just days before Christmas, as 2024 four-star linebacker and Tupelo, Mississippi native Tristan Jernigan signed with the program, fulfilling his longstanding commitment after Alabama made a final push attempt a flip.

Jernigan, who stands at 6’2″and weighs 220 pounds, held over 23 total offers and took four total visits, including two official visits to College Station on June 9 and Dec. 15, after committing to the program on May 1.

While Jernigan was a notable “hard commit” throughout the Summer and Fall, Jimbo Fisher’s firing on Nov. 12 caused several commits in the 2024 cycle to re-examine their options, including Tristan Jernigan.

However, credit new head coach Mike Elko for quickly developing a now-close relationship while sharing his defensive vision for Jernigan’s collegiate future and fending off Alabama head coach Nick Saban from stealing yet another Texas A&M prospect. After swiftly announcing that he would be signing with the Maroon & White, Jernigan, through Aggie Football Network, he explained what ultimately won him over when it came to putting pen to paper.

“What made me make the decision is the culture at the University. They have all the tools and the things you need to be successful. I want to bring a national championship to Texas A&M.”

After Jernigan and four-star defensive end Dealyn Evans signed back to back on Friday, Elko and his staff have now signed 14 out of 16 players in the 2024 class, as five-star athlete Terry Bussey and five-star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley hang in the balance ahead of Feb. 7 (National Signing Day).

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire