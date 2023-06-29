2024 4-star instate LB Jeremiah Beasley picks Wolverines over Spartans

One of the top 2024 prospects from Michigan has chosen the Wolverines over the Spartans.

Four-star linebacker Jeremiah Beasley of Belleville, Mich. announced he has committed to Michigan on Wednesday evening. He picked the Wolverines over his other two finalists — Michigan State and Missouri.

BREAKING: Belleville (Mich.) 4-star LB Jeremiah Beasley announces for Michigan. Relationships with Chris Partridge & Steve Clinkscale were strong here, but chance to play early and be part of a strong recruiting class were other primary factors he says.https://t.co/blBQAH0zAk pic.twitter.com/ruUzbU6cZ8 — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) June 28, 2023

Beasley ranks as the No. 25 linebacker and No. 237 overall prospect in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2024 class. He’s also listed as the No. 5 player from Michigan.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Michigan State had long been considered the favorite to land Beasley’s commitment, with numerous crystal ball predictions submitted in favor of the Spartans last fall. However, things shifted in the last few months with Michigan taking over as the front runner and eventual winner.

Michigan State has had a handful of other big-name linebacker prospects recently take official visits. So the focus will now turn to trying to win one of those key recruiting battles.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

More Football!

5-star Michigan State football target calls out Michigan fanbase Michigan State football hires new Director of Scouting MSU football picks up pair of crystal balls for 4-star, top 10 RB Jason Brown

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire