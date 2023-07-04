2024 4-star Edge Mylachi Williams places Texas A&M in his Top 5 program list

Texas A&M’s 2024 recruiting class has grown tenfold over the last three weeks, and after adding the likes of WR Jaylan Hornsby, WR Drelon Miller, OT Weston Davis, LB Tyanthony Smith, and Edge Gabriel Reliford, all in six days.

With more potential commitments this month, especially before the annual recruiting pool party on the weekend of July 30, the Aggies are quickly making their way to a top 10 or better teams ranking when all is said and done. Rounding out the Fourth of July Weekend, 2024 four-star Edge Mylachi Williams, out of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, has released his final Top 5 program list ahead of his July 8 commitment, including Pitt, Syracuse, Notre Dame, Penn State, and Texas A&M.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Williams is currently positioned as the 23rd-ranked Edge in the cycle and the 7th-ranked player in Pennsylvania. Unsurprisingly, he’s a favorite to land with Penn State by a large margin at 94.8%, according to On3, but the fact that the Aggies are still close to the finish line, anything can happen on July 8 as we’ve seen in the past.

BREAKING: C/O 2024, 4-Star EDGE Mylachi Williams is down to 5️⃣ Schools & will announce his Commitment on July 8th! The 6’4, 215 lb Edge Rusher from Philadelphia, PA is currently ranked #205 NATL. (#16 EDGE, #3 PA) according to On3 Which fan base can show the most love? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/0Gf9Ff7HYv — JGP (@jgpvisuals) July 4, 2023

Entering his senior season at Monsignor Bonner High School, his 2022 junior season was one to remember, recording 50 tackles and 11 sacks on the year. He hopes to eclipse those numbers in 2023.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Advertisement

More Football!

Texas A&M 2023 college football season countdown: No. 60 Trey Zuhn III Former Georgia QB Aaron Murray ignores recent stats, states that Texas A&M is 'forever Texas's little brother' On3 questionably leaves Aggies Evan Stewart, Ainias Smith off list of best SEC WRs

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire