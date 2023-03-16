2024 4-Star EDGE Loghan Thomas places Texas A&M inside his Top 10

When Texas and Oklahoma finally make the move to the SEC ahead of the 2024 college football season, recruiting in talent-rich Texas is going be even tougher from a competition standpoint, as Texas A&M Head coach Jimbo Fisher will need to rely on his past recruiting success while producing results on the field in order to land some of the top prospects for the 2024 cycle.

This week, 2024 4-Star EDGE Loghan Thomas announced his official Top 10 school list heading into the final stages of his recruiting journey, as the Katy, Texas native placed Texas A&M among nine other programs, including Texas, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Arizona, USC, Notre Dame, Georgia, Ole Miss, and Colorado.

Coincidentally, Thomas attends Paetow High School, a program the Aggies are very fond of after landing 5-Star DT D.J Hicks, and 4-Star EDGE Daymion Sanford. Thomas, who stands at 6-3, and 210 lbs, is a highly versatile defensive prospect with the ability to play off the edge or drop back in coverage, displaying a high motor and consistent ability to get off blocks, oozing potential at the Division 1 level.

Thomas is currently ranked as the 16th EGDE prospect and 34th player in Texas for the 2024 recruiting class.

