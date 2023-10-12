2024 4-Star Edge out of Florida not trending towards committing to Texas A&M

Despite Texas A&M’s (4-2, 2-1 SEC) recent loss to Alabama last weekend, over 300 prospects from the 2024, 2025, and 2026 recruiting cycles descended on College Station to experience Kyle Field filled to the brim and louder than ever.

While 2024 five-star WR Micah Hudson and current Texas Tech commit made the most of his official campus visit, fellow 2024 four-star Edge Solomon Williams apparently liked what he saw from the Aggies’ elite defensive line, who recorded six sacks and eight tackles for loss in the loss.

After his visit, 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman has Williams trending toward the Aggies, providing that Texas A&M’s surging defensive line has made its mark on future recruiting classes, as second-year defensive coordinator D.J Durkin has turned things around after an underwhelming start to the season.

Taking his first official visit to Texas A&M, Williams, who is currently positioned as the 27th-ranked Edge prospect in the 2024 class and the 44th-ranked player in Florida, according to 247Sports. Amid his senior season at Carrollwood Day (FL), Williams is definitely a stat stuffer, recording 61 tackles, 32 tackles for loss (!), and 15.5 sacks during his 2023 junior year, leading to immediate offers from the likes of Texas, Alabama, Clemson, and Texas A&M.

Focused on the rest of the 2023 campaign, Fisher and his staff have done their job concerning William’s future with the program, as a future visit after the season is likely in the works.

Texas A&M will travel to face the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 2:30 p.m. CT, inside Neyland Stadium (TV: CBS).

