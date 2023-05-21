2024 4-Star EDGE Danny Okoye lists Alabama in top 10

Danny Okoye, an edge rusher from the 2024 class, revealed his top schools on Saturday. Alabama was listed as a finalist to land Okoye’s commitment.

Okoye plays for NOAH Homeschool in Tulsa, Oklahoma. As a junior, Okoye tallied 43 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and six sacks.

When speaking with On3’s Chad Simmons, Okoye said that he will take at least seven official visits and up to 10 if possible.

Okoye has not taken an unofficial or official visit to Tuscaloosa. The Alabama coaching staff will look to host Okoye at some point during the summer or during the season.

Film

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 3 24 Rivals 4 196 2 15 ESPN 4 147 1 21 On3 Recruiting 4 63 1 6 247 Composite 4 148 1 12

Vitals

Hometown Tulsa, Oklahoma Projected Position Edge rusher Height 6-4 Weight 241 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on December 4, 2022

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Top schools

Twitter

