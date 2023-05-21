2024 4-Star EDGE Danny Okoye lists Alabama in top 10

Danny Okoye, an edge rusher from the 2024 class, revealed his top schools on Saturday. Alabama was listed as a finalist to land Okoye’s commitment.

Okoye plays for NOAH Homeschool in Tulsa, Oklahoma. As a junior, Okoye tallied 43 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and six sacks.

When speaking with On3’s Chad Simmons, Okoye said that he will take at least seven official visits and up to 10 if possible.

Okoye has not taken an unofficial or official visit to Tuscaloosa. The Alabama coaching staff will look to host Okoye at some point during the summer or during the season.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Danny Okoye’s recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

3

24

Rivals

4

196

2

15

ESPN

4

147

1

21

On3 Recruiting

4

63

1

6

247 Composite

4

148

1

12

 

Vitals

Hometown

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Projected Position

Edge rusher

Height

6-4

Weight

241

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on December 4, 2022

  • No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Top schools

Twitter

