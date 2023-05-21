2024 4-Star EDGE Danny Okoye lists Alabama in top 10
Danny Okoye, an edge rusher from the 2024 class, revealed his top schools on Saturday. Alabama was listed as a finalist to land Okoye’s commitment.
Okoye plays for NOAH Homeschool in Tulsa, Oklahoma. As a junior, Okoye tallied 43 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and six sacks.
When speaking with On3’s Chad Simmons, Okoye said that he will take at least seven official visits and up to 10 if possible.
Okoye has not taken an unofficial or official visit to Tuscaloosa. The Alabama coaching staff will look to host Okoye at some point during the summer or during the season.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Danny Okoye’s recruiting profile.
Film
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
3
24
Rivals
4
196
2
15
ESPN
4
147
1
21
On3 Recruiting
4
63
1
6
247 Composite
4
148
1
12
Vitals
Hometown
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Projected Position
Edge rusher
Height
6-4
241
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on December 4, 2022
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Top schools
#whereishome 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/PM5Y4onylx
— Danny "🅿️hantom" Okoye (@itsdanielokoye) May 20, 2023