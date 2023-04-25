2024 4-star DT commits to Michigan football over SEC powerhouses

Michigan football is continuing its hot recruiting streak now that spring ball is over.

The Wolverines have done more to add top-flight players in the 2024 recruiting cycle earlier compared to previous years, where the maize and blue place more priority on obtaining commitments during the months of June and July. From running back Jordan Marshall to five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, Michigan is making a splash on the trail.

And it continued on Tuesday.

Hailing from a familiar high school in Cheshire (Conn.) Academy, where former receiver Tarik Black played, 2024 defensive lineman Jerod Smith is rated a four-star by 247Sports at No. 230 overall. And he just committed to wear a winged helmet at the college level.

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Jerod Smith tells me he has Committed to Michigan! The 6’4 255 DL from Cheshire, CT chose the Wolverines over Alabama, Nebraska, & others. “Michigan I’m home! We bringing that Natty back to Ann Arbor!”https://t.co/50rt9lOtfV pic.twitter.com/16dec89Zt6 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 25, 2023

Not only is Michigan football chasing Jerod Smith, but also his twin brother, Jacob, who is also a four-star (EDGE) at Cheshire Academy.

The DT Smith picked Michigan over Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Kentucky, Nebraska, Penn State, Iowa, Ole Miss, and Texas.

The scouting report from 247Sports’ Brian Dohn:

Has verified size and a thick frame with ability to play at 290 pounds. Agile with an impressive sub 4.5 shuttle and sub 5.0 in 40 during camp in May. Played with low pad level and low center of gravity during in-person evals and on tape. Productive player with 12 sacks and 29 tackles for loss as sophomore. Played everywhere from nose to five-technique in 3-4 defense. Uncoils and fires off quickly at snap. Covers ground quickly in first two steps and gets up field in hurry. Shows strength and power throughout frame. Anchors well at point of attack. Can stack and shed and also fight through double teams. Active hands makes it tough for blockers to stay engaged. Very good body control. Re-directs well along line of scrimmage. Instinctual and reacts quickly. Plays with energy and effort. Can chase plays down. Has to continue to add size, mass and strength to play interior defensive line in college. Has to continue to develop technique and not rely so heavily on athleticism and strength. Has to make sure he remains assignment-oriented. Earlier contributor at a top 20 program. Early to mid round NFL draft potential.

Story continues

Smith is the 14th commitment for Michigan football in 2024 and is the third defensive lineman to pledge, along with Ohio-based DT Ted Hammond and German-born Manuel Beigel, who also plays high school football in Connecticut.

More!

