Is 2024 4-star DL T.A. Cunningham trending toward Texas A&M?

Texas A&M’s 2024 recruiting class is flirting with a Top 5 team ranking when all is said and done, most recently adding 4-star wide receiver Ernest Campbell on Saturday afternoon, becoming the 18th prospect in the class.

Last Friday, 2024, four-star defensive lineman T.A Cunningham released his final program list ahead of his commitment scheduled for Saturday, July 22, which includes Penn State, Oklahoma, Miami, Michigan, and Texas A&M. According to 247Sports “Crystal Ball,” The Nittany Lions are currently the leaders for Cunningham, but as we’ve seen with several members of A&M’s 2024 class, take these predictions with a grain of salt.

This weekend, the rising defensive prospect dropped numerous clues via Twitter regarding where his mind might be during the final stages of his recruiting journey, and by the looks of it, the Aggies’ recruiting momentum may have caught the attention of Cunningham, who went on to post multiple Aggie related post including one dawning a Maroon and White jersey and a simple “thumbs up” emoji.

Take that as you will, as Cunningham has yet to take an official visit to College Station, while his last unofficial visit occurred last October. However, the Aggies have beaten the recruiting prediction odds; with offensive tackle Weston Davis (predicted to land with LSU) and safety Myles Davis (predicted to land with Texas), anything is possible, especially with a whole week remaining before his commitment.

From his limited tape, Cunningham has lined up as a 3-4 defensive end and a standing 4-3 outside linebacker while consistently showing a blend of high motor athleticism and the ability to convert speed to power in his pass rush, so in other words, he’s as versatile as they come.

