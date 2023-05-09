2024 4-Star DL Nigel Smith places Texas A&M among his Top 8 program list

Texas A&M recruiting is off to a hot start this week after the Aggies officially landed 2024 four-star safety Jordan Pride on Tuesday afternoon, more news from the 2024 cycle has emerged, as four-star defensive lineman Nigel Smith has released his Top 8 program list, which happened to include Texas A&M.

After offering Smith in May of last year, Smith has slowly become a priority recruit for the Maroon and White ever since, taking unofficial visits to College Station on June 21, July 30, and April 1, while his official campus visit is set for June 23rd. According to On3, is the 88-ranked player in the class, and ranked individually as the 11th defensive lineman, and 15th-ranked player in Texas.

Heading into his final senior season at Melissa High School in Melissa, Texas, Smith’s epic 2022 junior season has skyrocketed his recruiting value, recording 103 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles as a 3-tech defensive lineman and outside linebacker.

Forgot to add The Hidden Leaf Village but what y’all think? @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/zLfKbqSH1F — Nigel Smith (@NigelSmith_25) May 8, 2023

Listed at 6-5 and just over 260 pounds, Smith’s first-step explosiveness off the snap while using his natural strength to stack and shed blockers is one of the many reasons quarterbacks are constantly running from left to right in mere seconds after the snap. As a current favorite to land with Oklahoma, Smith’s official visit to College Station this summer could change his recruiting projections as quickly as he gets off blocks.

