2024 4-star DL Dealyn Evans signs with Texas A&M over Texas and Florida

Patience is a virtue and a prominent Texas A&M recruit emphasized that point across Instagram Live on Friday night.

4-star defensive lineman Dealyn Evans told the world that he would be making his decision on where to play college football on Friday at 5 p.m. CT. With over a thousand people tuned in, Evans pulled off the ultimate troll move, all in good fun, of course.

“It’s been a tough decision, but I feel like some things just need to wait,” Evans initially said on Instagram, indicating that he would be waiting until Feb. 7 to officially sign somewhere.

Minutes later, Evans officially revealed his decision to those still tuned in, announcing that he would be signing with the Aggies over The University of Texas and Florida among others.

Dealyn Evans is an Aggie 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/fI0HUoN0Hu — jake slauer (@jakeslauer) December 22, 2023

Evans verbally committed to play at Texas A&M on July 31, 2022. He was primarily recruited by Elijah Robinson, who is departing after the Texas Bowl to become defensive coordinator at Syracuse, which left his signing status up in the air.

The 6-foot-4 1/2, 260-pound prospect had major interest in the Longhorns program and visited three other universities: Alabama, Florida and TCU. During his Gainsville visit with the Gators, he was recruited by Sean Spencer, who recently became the Aggies’ new defensive line coach.

Evans is set to graduate in the spring from Pine Tree High School in Longview, Texas. He had 23 total offers and other notable schools include Auburn, Baylor, Houston, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, SMU, UTSA, USC and Washington.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire