2024 4-star DL and Aggie commit Dealyn Evans named Defensive Line MVP at Rivals Camp

Texas A&M’s 2024 recruiting class is still in its early stages ahead of a crucial commitment push this summer, but even with only five players committed as of May, 4-star defensive lineman Dealyn Evans stands out as an elite prospect at the position, whose status as a future game-wrecker is continuing to grow after participating in the annual Rival Camp Series this weekend in Dallas, Texas

Standing out every year as the only free high school football combine in the country, Evans, to no one’s surprise, put on a show while listed at 6-4, 260 pounds, notably lining up against 2024 3-star offensive tackle Coen Echols, a priority recruit for the Aggies.

Moving around the defensive line, Evans continued to show his versatility as a pass rusher on the outside and in the interior, successfully beating his man off the snap throughout the afternoon. Due to his performance, Evans was named Defensive Line MVP for the weekend.

According to Rivals, Evans is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the 47th player in the country, and the 17th-ranked Strongside Defensive end prospect in the 2024 class. After committing to the Aggies on July 31 of last year, Evans’s stock has continued to rise ahead of his senior season at Pine Tree High School in Longview, Texas.

