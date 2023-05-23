2024 4-Star DL and Aggie commit Dealyn Evans continues to rise in newest Top247 rankings

Texas A&M’s 2024 recruiting class is already filled with incredible potential at critical positions, and even though only six players are currently committed in the cycle, summer visits leading up to the 2023 season will answer many of the remaining unanswered questions, but one thing remains clear; four-star defensive lineman and 2024 commit, Dealyn Evans is a borderline elite prospect in the trenches.

Dealyn Evans’s stock is rising daily; he was already named to the Polynesian Bowl All-Star Team and was named Defensive Line MVP in his recent appearance at Rivals Camp in Dallas, Texas, earlier this month. Standing at 6-4 and 260 pounds, Evans is a freakishly fluid athlete, with strength and bend to consistently beat his man off the edge, with the versatility to shift inside at 4i or 3-tech if needed.

On Monday, 247Sports released their newest Top247 for the 2024 cycle, and up 29 spots from his previous placing, Evans comes in at No. 41, and don’t be surprised if he’s inside the Top 20 when it’s all said and done. From the man himself, respect it, and as always, Gig ‘Em!

