2024 4-star CB Omillio Agard announces scheduled visit to Alabama

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide continue to hi the recruiting trail. This time it’s bringing in four-star cornerback from Philadelphia, Omillio Agard.

Agard currently does not hold an offer from Alabama, but that could change during his visit to Tuscaloosa, which is scheduled for over the summer.

Though Saban and the coaching staff has not yet extended an offer to Agard, he holds numerous other big-time offers, which is broken down below.

Omillio Agard’s Film

Roll Tide Wire breaks down the rest of his recruiting profile below.

Vitals

Hometown Philadelphia, PA Projected Position Cornerback Height 6-0 Weight 170 Class 2024

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 75 2 7 Rivals 4 37 2 3 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – 12 45 247 Composite 4 – – –

Recruiting

Does not currently hold an offer from Alabama

Will visit Tuscaloosa on June 4, 2022

Offers

Twitter

My college unofficial visits for this summer! Time is ticking🏆@hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/evOdzjYY4J — Omillio Agard (@OmillioA) May 23, 2022

1

1