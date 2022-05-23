2024 4-star CB Omillio Agard announces scheduled visit to Alabama
Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide continue to hi the recruiting trail. This time it’s bringing in four-star cornerback from Philadelphia, Omillio Agard.
Agard currently does not hold an offer from Alabama, but that could change during his visit to Tuscaloosa, which is scheduled for over the summer.
Though Saban and the coaching staff has not yet extended an offer to Agard, he holds numerous other big-time offers, which is broken down below.
Omillio Agard’s Film
Roll Tide Wire breaks down the rest of his recruiting profile below.
Vitals
Hometown
Philadelphia, PA
Projected Position
Cornerback
Height
6-0
Weight
170
Class
2024
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
75
2
7
Rivals
4
37
2
3
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
3
–
12
45
247 Composite
4
–
–
–
Recruiting
Does not currently hold an offer from Alabama
Will visit Tuscaloosa on June 4, 2022
Offers
My college unofficial visits for this summer! Time is ticking🏆@hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/evOdzjYY4J
— Omillio Agard (@OmillioA) May 23, 2022
