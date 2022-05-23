2024 4-star CB Omillio Agard announces scheduled visit to Alabama

AJ Spurr
·1 min read

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide continue to hi the recruiting trail. This time it’s bringing in four-star cornerback from Philadelphia, Omillio Agard.

Agard currently does not hold an offer from Alabama, but that could change during his visit to Tuscaloosa, which is scheduled for over the summer.

Though Saban and the coaching staff has not yet extended an offer to Agard, he holds numerous other big-time offers, which is broken down below.

Omillio Agard’s Film

Roll Tide Wire breaks down the rest of his recruiting profile below.

Vitals

Hometown

Philadelphia, PA

Projected Position

Cornerback

Height

6-0

Weight

170

Class

2024

 

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

75

2

7

Rivals

4

37

2

3

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

3

12

45

247 Composite

4

 

Recruiting

  • Does not currently hold an offer from Alabama

  • Will visit Tuscaloosa on June 4, 2022

Offers

Twitter

