2024 4-star CB Corian Gipson commits to Clemson football over Texas

Clemson football added a seventh four-star prospect to its 2024 recruiting class Saturday when cornerback Corian Gipson committed to Dabo Swinney and the Tigers.

The 6-foot, 170-pound defensive back out of Lancaster, Texas, chose Clemson over Texas and Ohio State and announced his decision in a ceremony at his high school on Saturday. He is the No. 7 corner and No. 67 overall player in the class of 2024 and the highest rated of Clemson's four-star commits per 247Sports Composite.

With the addition of Gipson, Clemson's class now ranks No. 6 nationally and remains atop the ACC with 17 players currently committed.

Gipson is the first cornerback in the class for Clemson but the fourth defensive back, joining four-star safeties Ricardo Jones, Tavoy Feagin and Noah Dixon. He visited Clemson on June 2. In addition to Ohio State and Texas, he also visited TCU, but the Buckeyes and Longhorns were the main contenders alongside the Tigers.

Gipson joins five-star receiver Bryant Wesco as the second Texas product in the class. Clemson has had at least one signee from Texas in each of its last four recruiting classes.

