2024 4-star CB Cai Bates sets his official commitment date

Texas A&M’s 2024 recruiting class is one of the hottest growing cycles in the country. After adding 13 prospects since June, plenty of talented players remain uncommitted, including four-star cornerback Cai Bates, who recently announced his upcoming commitment on Wednesday, July 26.

Bates, who is currently positioned as the 103rd-ranked player in the 2024 cycle, the 9th-ranked cornerback, and the 17th-ranked player in Florida, released his Top 10 program list last month made up of Florida, Florida State, Tennessee, Alabama, LSU, Colorado, UCF, Ohio State, Maryland, and Texas A&M.

Standing at 6-2 and 180 pounds, Bate’s versatility as a former wide receiver is one of the primary reasons he has received over 43 offers so far, leading to his two-way player performance during his 2022 junior season, recording 17 receptions for 241 yards and one touchdown combined with four interceptions and seven pass breakups. His speed, length, and natural ball skills set him apart from an athletic standpoint, although he still needs time to adapt to the technical aspects of the position entirely.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Cai Bates tells me he will announce his College Decision on July 26th The 6’2 185 CB from Orlando, FL is ranked as a Top 95 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 3 CB in FL) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/7NlIWnQmFk pic.twitter.com/DaOVZO7vq5 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 18, 2023

After taking an unofficial visit to College Station on May 27, just six days after the Aggies fielded an offer, Texas A&M is on the outside looking in, as LSU holds a slight lead after recently hosting Bates in late June.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire