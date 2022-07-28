2024 4-star ATH Xavier Filsaime earns Oklahoma Sooners offer

Hosting a big recruiting week in Norman, the Oklahoma Sooners have extended several offers to players across the 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes. After extending an offer to Allen quarterback Michael Hawkins, the Sooners keep a North Texas focus with another 2024 offer, this time to four-star athlete Xavier Filsaime.

Filsaime is a top-200 player across the board for the 2024 recruiting class and ranks inside the top 30 at his position. He is listed as a cornerback with On3 Recruiting and a wide receiver with 247Sports. With two years left in his high school career, it may be premature to determine where he plays at the collegiate level.

He has strong hands and is able to make the contested catch in traffic. Filsaime can make plays after the catch. He works the short to intermediate part of the field well, but also has the route running savvy and speed to win deep. He displays a breakaway ability to run away from second-level defenders. Filsaime is a physical player who is able to break tackles and is a strong blocker. His blocking reveals a nastiness that not only wants to win but wants to finish his opponent.

On defense, he lined up as both a safety and cornerback, displaying good awareness and footwork. Filsaime displays good pursuit angles in run support and a willingness to come downhill and make a tackle.

Wherever his future college team decides to line him up, Xavier Filsaime will be a good player. He’s a natural athlete with the play strength to be a force on either side of the football

Xavier Filsaime’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

On3’s recruiting prediction machine gives the early edge to Oklahoma.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 161 25 18 Rivals 4 196 27 24 (ATH) 247Sports 4 82 11 13 (WR) 247 Composite 4 93 15 16 (WR) On3 Recruiting 4 79 16 9 (CB) On3 Consensus 4 127 23 15 (CB)

Vitals

Hometown McKinney, Texas Position Athlete Height 5-11 Weight 180

Recruitment

Offered on July 27, 2022

Unofficial visit on July 27, 2022

Story continues

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Oklahoma

Arizona State

Arkansas

Baylor

Kansas

LSU

Mississippi State

Minnesota

Nebraska

Ole Miss

Pittsburgh

Purdue

SMU

TCU

Texas Tech

UCF

Utah

Twitter

1

1

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire