2024 4-star ATH Xavier Filsaime earns Oklahoma Sooners offer
Hosting a big recruiting week in Norman, the Oklahoma Sooners have extended several offers to players across the 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes. After extending an offer to Allen quarterback Michael Hawkins, the Sooners keep a North Texas focus with another 2024 offer, this time to four-star athlete Xavier Filsaime.
Filsaime is a top-200 player across the board for the 2024 recruiting class and ranks inside the top 30 at his position. He is listed as a cornerback with On3 Recruiting and a wide receiver with 247Sports. With two years left in his high school career, it may be premature to determine where he plays at the collegiate level.
He has strong hands and is able to make the contested catch in traffic. Filsaime can make plays after the catch. He works the short to intermediate part of the field well, but also has the route running savvy and speed to win deep. He displays a breakaway ability to run away from second-level defenders. Filsaime is a physical player who is able to break tackles and is a strong blocker. His blocking reveals a nastiness that not only wants to win but wants to finish his opponent.
On defense, he lined up as both a safety and cornerback, displaying good awareness and footwork. Filsaime displays good pursuit angles in run support and a willingness to come downhill and make a tackle.
Wherever his future college team decides to line him up, Xavier Filsaime will be a good player. He’s a natural athlete with the play strength to be a force on either side of the football
Xavier Filsaime’s Recruiting Profile
Projections
On3’s recruiting prediction machine gives the early edge to Oklahoma.
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
4
161
25
18
Rivals
4
196
27
24 (ATH)
247Sports
4
82
11
13 (WR)
247 Composite
4
93
15
16 (WR)
On3 Recruiting
4
79
16
9 (CB)
On3 Consensus
4
127
23
15 (CB)
Vitals
Hometown
McKinney, Texas
Position
Athlete
Height
5-11
Weight
180
Recruitment
Offered on July 27, 2022
Unofficial visit on July 27, 2022
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Oklahoma
Arizona State
Arkansas
Baylor
Kansas
LSU
Mississippi State
Minnesota
Nebraska
Ole Miss
Pittsburgh
Purdue
SMU
TCU
Texas Tech
UCF
Utah
Blessed and honored to receive an offer from Oklahoma University ⭕️!! #BoomerSooner #OUDNA @McKinneyHS_FB @Coach_Shavers @CoachVenables pic.twitter.com/hKSaKazlKc
— Xavier Filsaime🇭🇹 (@XEF_19) July 28, 2022
1
1