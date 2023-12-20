2024 4-star ATH Aeryn Hampton flips commitment from Texas to Alabama
It seems like each and every year Alabama is flipping a recruit during the early signing period. More specifically, it feels as if at least one recruit that flips comes from the Lonestar state. On Wednesday, 2024 wide receiver Aeryn Hampton flipped his commitment from Texas to Alabama.
Hampton had committed to the Longhorns two separate times but had kept in contact with the Alabama coaching staff. Recently, Texas added a commitment from 2024 five-star safety Xavier Filsaime and Clemson transfer Andrew Mukuba.
Apparently, that was one of the reasons why Hampton ultimately decided to flip to the Crimson Tide. The product of Daingerfield, Texas will have the opportunity to play either wide receiver or defensive back at Alabama.
Hampton has a track background and has the attributes to contribute early on in Tuscaloosa. He is a huge addition to the ’24 recruiting class.
Film
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
–
50
16
Rivals
4
154
26
5
ESPN
4
204
31
14
On3 Recruiting
4
–
56
8
247 Composite
4
224
38
11
Vitals
Hometown
Daingerfield, Texas
Projected Position
Athlete
Height
5-10
175
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on April 26, 2022
Hampton took five visits to Alabama.
Other offers
Social media
BREAKING: Four-Star ATH Aeryn Hampton tells me he has Flipped from Texas to Alabama!
The 5’11 190 ATH from Daingerfield, TX had been committed to the Longhorns since August https://t.co/rTTWgkEqQJ pic.twitter.com/8s9jeYRTwa
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 20, 2023
Social Media
BREAKING: Four-Star ATH Aeryn Hampton tells me he has Flipped from Texas to Alabama!
The 5’11 190 ATH from Daingerfield, TX had been committed to the Longhorns since August https://t.co/rTTWgkEqQJ pic.twitter.com/8s9jeYRTwa
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 20, 2023