2024 4-star ATH Aeryn Hampton flips commitment from Texas to Alabama

Brody Smoot
·2 min read
It seems like each and every year Alabama is flipping a recruit during the early signing period. More specifically, it feels as if at least one recruit that flips comes from the Lonestar state. On Wednesday, 2024 wide receiver Aeryn Hampton flipped his commitment from Texas to Alabama.

Hampton had committed to the Longhorns two separate times but had kept in contact with the Alabama coaching staff. Recently, Texas added a commitment from 2024 five-star safety Xavier Filsaime and Clemson transfer Andrew Mukuba.

Apparently, that was one of the reasons why Hampton ultimately decided to flip to the Crimson Tide. The product of Daingerfield, Texas will have the opportunity to play either wide receiver or defensive back at Alabama.

Hampton has a track background and has the attributes to contribute early on in Tuscaloosa. He is a huge addition to the ’24 recruiting class.

Film

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

50

16

Rivals

4

154

26

5

ESPN

4

204

31

14

On3 Recruiting

4

56

8

247 Composite

4

224

38

11

 

Vitals

Hometown

Daingerfield, Texas

Projected Position

Athlete

Height

5-10

Weight

175

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on April 26, 2022

  • Hampton took five visits to Alabama.

Other offers

