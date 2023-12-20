2024 4-star ATH Aeryn Hampton flips commitment from Texas to Alabama

It seems like each and every year Alabama is flipping a recruit during the early signing period. More specifically, it feels as if at least one recruit that flips comes from the Lonestar state. On Wednesday, 2024 wide receiver Aeryn Hampton flipped his commitment from Texas to Alabama.

Hampton had committed to the Longhorns two separate times but had kept in contact with the Alabama coaching staff. Recently, Texas added a commitment from 2024 five-star safety Xavier Filsaime and Clemson transfer Andrew Mukuba.

Apparently, that was one of the reasons why Hampton ultimately decided to flip to the Crimson Tide. The product of Daingerfield, Texas will have the opportunity to play either wide receiver or defensive back at Alabama.

Hampton has a track background and has the attributes to contribute early on in Tuscaloosa. He is a huge addition to the ’24 recruiting class.

Film

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 – 50 16 Rivals 4 154 26 5 ESPN 4 204 31 14 On3 Recruiting 4 – 56 8 247 Composite 4 224 38 11

Vitals

Hometown Daingerfield, Texas Projected Position Athlete Height 5-10 Weight 175 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on April 26, 2022

Hampton took five visits to Alabama.

Other offers

Baylor

LSU

TCU

Texas

UTSA

Social media

BREAKING: Four-Star ATH Aeryn Hampton tells me he has Flipped from Texas to Alabama! The 5’11 190 ATH from Daingerfield, TX had been committed to the Longhorns since August https://t.co/rTTWgkEqQJ pic.twitter.com/8s9jeYRTwa — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 20, 2023

Social Media

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire