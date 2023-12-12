2024 3-Star WR Debron Gatling has de-committed from Texas A&M

The Mike Elko era for Texas A&M Football is fast underway. While Aggie fans are excited about a much-needed change at the helm, this transition was almost going to come with attrition through the transfer portal and the 2024 recruiting class.

The Aggies are now down to just one wide receiver signee in the 2024 cycle after Sunday’s news that four-star WR Jaylan Hornsby had flipped his commitment to Syracuse, as fellow three-star receiver Debron Gatling announced his de-commitment from the Maroon & White nearly a year after committing to the program.

Texas A&M’s offense will look much different in 2024 under new OC Collin Klein, as the former Heisman Trophy finalist has been one of the hotter coaching names in the last couple of seasons and will have full control over the offensive game plan as we advance.

Did this hire impact Gatling’s decision? Who knows, but at the same time, it’s now urgent for Elko and his staff to add at least two more wide receivers from the portal and possibly hope to flip a commit or two this month in the process.

BREAKING: Class of 2024 WR Debron Gatling tells me he has Decommitted from Texas A&M The 6’1 190 WR from Alpharetta, GA had been Committed to the Aggies since December 2022 Holds a total of 44 Offershttps://t.co/h956yrLYen pic.twitter.com/yFNL7F5pxY — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 12, 2023

2024 three-star wide receiver Earnest Campbell is now the lone receiver in the cycle, as Campbell is coming off of a visit to College Station this weekend, reaffirming his commitment to the program.

