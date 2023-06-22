2024 3-star Tight end Jordan Washington has set his commitment date

The battle for 2024 three-star tight end Jordan Washington will commence in less than two weeks, as the incoming senior at Langham Creek High School is down to four programs, which include Texas, UTSA, Arizona State, and of course, Texas A&M. On Thursday, Washington posted on Twitter that he will announce his commitment on Tuesday, July 4.

While the Texas Longhorns still lead the way, please don’t put it past Jimbo Fiser and Aggies tight end coach James Coley to pull what out of their proverbial hat when it’s all said and done. Rankings-wise, Washington is currently positioned as the 29th-ranked tight-end prospect in the class and the 75th-ranked player in Texas, and based on his on-field play, he’s severely underrated.

I will be announcing my commitment on July 4th …. pic.twitter.com/Fy5B8j0q1v — Jordan.Washington0 (@JordanWash0) June 22, 2023

Size, speed, and wide receiver-like skills, paired with his 6-4 205-pound frame, Washington’s inline blocking ability adds to his versatility at the position, making him a seamless fit in A&M’s pro-style/spread offense under Fisher and the new offensive coordinator, Bobby Petrino. After adding 2024 four-star tight end Eric Karner on Thursday, Jordan Washington has something to consider as the Aggies’ 2024 cycle continues to gain momentum this summer.

