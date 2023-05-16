2024 3-Star Tight end Korey Duff Jr. places Texas A&M among Top 7 program list

You can never have enough tight ends if your Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, who since taking over the program has placed a premium on the position, a complete 360-degree turn from how former Aggies head coach Kevin Sumlin utilized the part during his time in College Station.

Ahead of the 2023 season, the Aggies are completely stacked at Tight end, starting with the ascending sophomore trio of receiving options in Donovan Green, Jake Johnson, and Theo Ohlstrom, while reliable senior Max Wright will return for his final campaign with the Maroon and White as the steady option as a blocker with some ability in the passing game.

From a recruiting standpoint, four-star freshman Jaden Platt joins the Aggies from the 2023 cycle, while the 2024 recruiting class targets include three-star Korey Duff Jr. out of Melville, New York, who just released his Top 7 program list.

According to 247Sports, Duff is the 21st-ranked Tight end in the class and the 2nd-ranked player in New York. After his incredibly productive 2022 junior season at St. Anthony’s High School, where the 6-5 207-pound long strider recorded 42 receptions for 995 yards and 12 touchdowns, the Divison 1 offers started pouring in, leading to the release of his Top 7 list, which includes Rutgers, UCF, North Carolina, Texas, Miami, Syracuse, and of course, Texas A&M.

After taking an unofficial visit to College Station on March 23, count on Fisher and his staff to set up an official visit later this summer or sometime during the 2023 season.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire