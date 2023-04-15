2024 3-star running back Xavier Williams commits to Iowa Hawkeyes
The 2024 class just got a little bigger for the Iowa Hawkeyes!
Lake Central running back Xavier Williams announced his commitment to Iowa on Saturday. After picking up an offer from the Hawkeyes on March 29, it took just several weeks before Williams knew the black and gold was his next stop.
The 6-foot, 220 pound running back is rated as a three-star talent by 247Sports. The recruiting service ranks Williams as the No. 69 running back and the No. 13 player from Indiana in the 2024 class.
The Saint John, Ind., product committed to the Hawkeyes over offers from Ball State, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Indiana State, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Northern Illinois, Toledo and Western Michigan.
Williams picked up a pair of 247Sports crystal ball predictions yesterday from Hawkeye Insider’s Sean Bock and 247Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu. Sure enough, his pledge was right around the corner.
Williams joins five in-state prospects and a pair of players from Illinois and Florida as the eighth commitment in Iowa’s 2024 class.
Currently, the Hawkeyes’ 2024 class looks like this per 247Sports: four-star interior offensive lineman Cody Fox, four-star linebacker Derek Weisskopf, three-star linebacker Cam Buffington, three-star EDGE Drew Campbell, three-star quarterback James Resar, three-star athlete Preston Ries, and three-star interior offensive lineman Josh Janowski.
Here’s a look at Williams’ Hudl highlights. Plus, his full recruiting profile is attached below.
247Sports recruiting ranking
Three-star running back, No. 69 running back nationally, No. 13 player from Indiana
Vitals
Hometown
Saint John, Ind.
Projected Position
RB
Height
6-0
Weight
220
Class
2024
Recruitment
Visited on March 25
Offered on March 29
Committed on April 15
Offers
Ball State
Bowling Green
Eastern Michigan
Indiana State
Kent State
Miami (Ohio)
Northern Illinois
Toledo
Western Michigan
100% Committed🟡⚫️ #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/TLFzmMYj81
— Xavier Williams (@Xavierwilliamsw) April 15, 2023
