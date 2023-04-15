2024 3-star running back Xavier Williams commits to Iowa Hawkeyes

The 2024 class just got a little bigger for the Iowa Hawkeyes!

Lake Central running back Xavier Williams announced his commitment to Iowa on Saturday. After picking up an offer from the Hawkeyes on March 29, it took just several weeks before Williams knew the black and gold was his next stop.

The 6-foot, 220 pound running back is rated as a three-star talent by 247Sports. The recruiting service ranks Williams as the No. 69 running back and the No. 13 player from Indiana in the 2024 class.

The Saint John, Ind., product committed to the Hawkeyes over offers from Ball State, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Indiana State, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Northern Illinois, Toledo and Western Michigan.

Williams picked up a pair of 247Sports crystal ball predictions yesterday from Hawkeye Insider’s Sean Bock and 247Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu. Sure enough, his pledge was right around the corner.

Williams joins five in-state prospects and a pair of players from Illinois and Florida as the eighth commitment in Iowa’s 2024 class.

Currently, the Hawkeyes’ 2024 class looks like this per 247Sports: four-star interior offensive lineman Cody Fox, four-star linebacker Derek Weisskopf, three-star linebacker Cam Buffington, three-star EDGE Drew Campbell, three-star quarterback James Resar, three-star athlete Preston Ries, and three-star interior offensive lineman Josh Janowski.

Here’s a look at Williams’ Hudl highlights. Plus, his full recruiting profile is attached below.

247Sports recruiting ranking

Three-star running back, No. 69 running back nationally, No. 13 player from Indiana

Vitals

Hometown Saint John, Ind. Projected Position RB Height 6-0 Weight 220 Class 2024

Recruitment

Visited on March 25

Offered on March 29

Committed on April 15

Offers

Ball State

Bowling Green

Eastern Michigan

Indiana State

Kent State

Miami (Ohio)

Northern Illinois

Toledo

Western Michigan

Twitter

Story continues

