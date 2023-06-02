2024 3-Star Quarterback EJ Caminong will visit Texas A&M on June 9

The quarterback position for Texas A&M is sadly never set in stone for more than two seasons due to the increasing popularity of the transfer portal, and outside of incoming 2023 four-star Marcel Reed and 2024 four-star Anthony Maddox, there is still a lot of unknown, especially from a depth perspective.

Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher’s goal every recruiting cycle is to sign at least two quarterbacks, failing to do so during most of his time with the program. Still, after offering 2024 three-star quarterback EJ Caminong back in late March, the Seattle, Washington native and one-time Washington commit equally intrigued with the Maroon and White, announcing that he will take an official visit to College Station on the weekend of June 9.

As I stated in March, Caminong’s quick decision to commit to his hometown program is admirable, but when the Aggies came calling, he knew it was time to reevaluate his options.

According to 247Sports, he is currently positioned as the 21st-ranked quarterback in the 2024 cycle and the 7th-ranked prospect in Washington. Standing at 6-2 and 195 pounds, arm strength and pure toughness has never been his issue. However, after an impressive 2022 junior campaign, Caminong has continued to mature in the pocket while honing in on his decision-making during critical moments during a game.

As sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman looks to take the next step in his development, his play on the field will likely influence QB prospects like EJ Caminong to continue considering the Aggies as their collegiate destination.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire